Mark and Frances Stockstill of Westboro, Missouri, were this year’s Lord’s Acre Festival Parade Grand Marshals.

By Beverly Clinkingbeard

Mark and Frances (Nelson) Stockstill were grand marshals for the 82nd Lord’s Acre Festival Parade in Westboro, Missouri, Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Mark grew up in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Roy and June Stockstill. His family operated a Phillips 66 service station located near today’s Shenandoah City Hall. He is a graduate of Shenandoah High School.

Frances is the daughter of Wayne and Irene Nelson. They were farmers and lived east of Westboro. Frances is a graduate of Westboro/Tarkio Schools. She met Mark while, “…back in the day we used to cruise Shenandoah . . . He tells everyone I chased him down.” They were married in the Westboro Methodist Church in May of 1974.

Prior to living in Westboro, they lived many years on a farm east of town. Mark is retired from Eaton’s. Frances was a stay-at-home mom until their three children, Jeremy, Jamie and John, were in school. She worked as a nanny and various other jobs, including baking pies. If you called her about baking a pie, she simply asked, “What kind and how many?” For several years, she worked at Pella in Shenandoah. They are also grandparents of four grandchildren.

Over the years, they have taken an active part in the Westboro United Methodist Church. Frances was on kitchen duty for all Lord’s Acre Day dinners and this year was no different, even though she was the marshal for the day. When asked why the Stockstills choose to live in the area, Frances simply says, “God put us here.” As to what is important in life, Mark replied, “To know Jesus Christ.”

Jeff and Tammy Hall led the horseback riders, to also include Ashley Hardy and Sophia Riley, in the Lord’s Acre Parade.

There were several classic and refurbished cars and trucks in the parade, with this one driven by Jim Quimby of Westboro.

Owen and Ronnie Bruce cruise down Main in one of the Westboro Fire Department fire trucks.

The Tarkio Marching Indians took part in the Lord’s Acre Festival Parade.

Natalie Spire of Tarkio had lots of tasty treats thrown to her by parade participants.

The Westboro (top) and Elmo (above) United Methodist Churches participated in the parade.

CMA Heartland Riders Sharon and David Fruechtenicht of Tarkio drove their motorcycle in the parade.

Westboro Wildcat baseball player Brady Richards throws out candy.