The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, September 15, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Rhonda Wiley, 911/Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss department matters with the commission.

Jim Crawford, Missouri Extension Specialist, was in to visit with the commission.

The commission reviewed Resolution #003-2022:

RESOLUTION 003-2022

A Resolution of Atchison County, Missouri, To Establish a Procedure To Disclose Potential Conflicts of Interest and Substantial Interests For Certain Officials.

Be it resolved by the Commission of Atchison County, Missouri, as follows:

• Section 1 – Declaration of Policy

The proper operation of government requires that public officials and employees be independent, impartial and responsible to the people; that government decisions and policy be made in the proper channels of the governmental structure; that public office not be used for personal gain; and that the public have confidence in the integrity of its government. In recognition of these goals, there is hereby established a procedure for disclosure by certain officials and employees of private financial or other interests in matters affecting the political subdivision.

• Section 2 – Conflicts of Interest

a. All elected and appointed officials as well as employees of a political subdivision must comply with conflict-of-interest statutes under Chapter 105 of the Missouri Revised Statutes as well as any other state law governing official conduct.

b. Any member of the governing body of a political subdivision who has a “substantial personal or private interest” in any measure, bill, order or ordinance proposed or pending before such governing body must disclose that interest to the secretary or clerk of such body and such disclosure shall be recorded in the appropriate journal of the governing body. Substantial personal or private interest is defined as ownership by the individual, his/her spouse, or his/her dependent children, whether singularly or collectively, directly or indirectly of: (1) 10% or more of any business entity; or (2) an interest having a value of $10,000 or more; or (3) the receipt of a salary, gratuity, or other compensation or remuneration of $5,000 or more, per year from any individual, partnership, organization, or association within any calendar year.

• Section 3 – Disclosure Reports

Each elected official, candidate for elective office, the chief administrative officer, the chief purchasing officer, and the full-time general counsel shall disclose the following information by May 1, or the appropriate deadline as referenced in Section 105.487 RSMo, if any such transactions occurred during the previous calendar year:

a. For such person, and all persons within the first degree of consanguinity or affinity of such person, the date and the identities of the parties to each transaction with a total value in excess of five hundred dollars, if any, that such person had with the political subdivision, other than compensation received as an employee or payment of any tax, fee or penalty due to the political subdivision, and other than transfers for no consideration to the political subdivision.

b. The date and the identities of the parties to each transaction known to the person with a total value in excess of five hundred dollars, if any, that any business entity in which such person had a substantial interest, had with the political subdivision, other than payment of any tax, fee or penalty due to the political subdivision or transactions involving payment for providing utility service to the political subdivision, and other than transfers for no consideration to the political subdivision.

c. The chief administrative officer, chief purchasing officer, and candidates for either of these positions shall disclose by May 1, or the appropriate deadline as referenced in Section 105.487, RSMo., the following information for the previous calendar year:

1. The name and address of each of the employers of such person from whom income of one thousand dollars or more was received during the year covered by the statement;

2. The name and address of each sole proprietorship that he owned; the name address and the general nature of the business conducted of each general partnership and joint venture in which he was a partner or participant; the name and address of each partner or coparticipant for each partnership or joint venture unless such names and addresses are filed by the partnership or joint venture with the secretary of state; the name, address and general nature of the business conducted of any closely held corporation or limited partnership in which the person owned ten percent or more of any class of the outstanding stock or limited partnership units; and the name of any publicly traded corporation or limited partnership that is listed on a regulated stock exchange or automated quotation system in which the person owned two percent or more of any class or outstanding stock, limited partnership units or other equity interests;

3. The name and address of each corporation for which such person served in the capacity of a director, officer, or receiver.

• Section 4 – Filing of Reports

a. The financial interest statements shall be filed at the following times, but no person is required to file more than one financial interest statement in any calendar year;

1. Every person required to file a financial interest statement shall file the statement annually not later than May 1 and the statement shall cover the calendar year ending the immediately preceding December 31; provided that any member of the (council/board) may supplement the financial interest statement to report additional interests acquired after December 31of the covered year until the date of filing of the financial interest statement.

2. Each person appointed to office shall file the statement within thirty days of such appointment or employment covering the calendar year ending the previous December 31;

3. Every candidate required to file a personal financial disclosure statement shall file no later than fourteen days after the close of filing at which the candidate seeks nomination or election or nomination by caucus. The time period of this statement shall cover the twelve months prior to the closing date of filing for candidacy.

b. Financial disclosure reports giving the financial information required in Section 3 shall be filed with the local political subdivision and with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The reports shall be available for public inspection and copying during normal business hours.

Penalties:

Failure to file by the 14 day deadline results in a $10 per day late fee for each day the report is late up to 21 days payable to the Atchison County Clerk.

Failure to file by the 21 day deadline results in late fees, candidate disqualification, and removal from ballot. Candidate will be disqualified as a candidate and his/her name will be removed from the ballot.

• Section 5 – Filing of Ordinance

A certified copy of the ordinance (order/resolution), adopted prior to September 15th, shall be sent within ten days of its adoption to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

• Section 6 –Effective Date

This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the date of its passage and approval and shall remain in effect for two years from the date of passage.

After review, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve Resolution #003-2022.

A certified copy was sent to the Missouri Ethics Commission. This will allow all elected officials and candidates to file the short form Personal Financial Disclosure statement with the County and the MEC.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Deanna Beck, Deputy Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Amy Dowis with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments called at 9:00 a.m. to inform the commission that grant money is available for new bridges through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program. She will also contact Kamron Woodring, Atchison County Road & Bridge Supervisor, regarding this opportunity.

Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, was present to introduce Jim Patterson and Chris Thompson with Fastwyre Broadband. Jim Quimby excused himself from the meeting due to a conflict of interest. Fastwyre is currently working on a project to bring broadband to a small section of Atchison County and would like a letter of support and the consideration of monetary assistance from the county. This will be discussed at a later date.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Deanna Beck, Deputy Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Fuel bids were opened and read at 9:00 a.m. Road and Bridge Supervisor Woodring was present for the bid opening. Bids submitted were:

• Younger Oil Co. – Westboro shop, cost plus 3.6 cents per gallon; all other locations, cost plus 5.1 cents per gallon

• MFA Oil – Tank wagon delivery on a fluctuating cost plus a 10 cent margin for premium #1 diesel and gasoline.

Supervisor Woodring reviewed all bids and will clarify the submitted bids with the bidders. The commission tabled any action on bids pending the outcome of the clarification of the bids.

Following the bid opening Supervisor Woodring discussed department matters.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Deanna Beck, Deputy Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Nick Bedford with Olson Engineering called to discuss a flood permit for work to be done on a railroad bridge located in the flood plain. A decision on the permit will be made upon receiving additional information from the railroad.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, was present to discuss department matters.

Kamron Woodring, Road & Bridge Supervisor, was present to discuss the fuel bids which were received and opened Thursday, September 22, 2022. After discussion of the bids the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bid from MFA for propane at a fixed price of $1.95 per gallon for 7,000 gallons.

The commissioners also voted unanimously to accept the bid from St. Joseph Petroleum (Younger Oil) for diesel and gasoline at market price plus 3.6 cents per gallon for the Westboro maintenance barn, and cost plus 5.1 cents per gallon for the Fairfax maintenance barn, and the bid from MFA Oil for diesel fuel and gasoline on a fluctuating cost plus 10 cents per gallon for the Rock Port maintenance barn.

Following the bid review Road & Bridge Supervisor Woodring discussed department matters.

Kim Mildward from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments called regarding a letter of support along with the consideration of monetary support for Fastwyre. After discussion on the matter, it was decided that Atchison County would send a letter of support but could not consider monetary support at this time as all of the ARPA funds have been committed to other projects.

Maintenance Director Greg Beck was in to discuss roof repair which will need to be completed in 2023.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, September 29, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Deanna Beck, Deputy Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Rock bids were opened at 9:00 a.m. and reviewed. Nick Jameson with Schildberg was present for the opening. Two bids were received:

• Schildberg Construction – Graham Quarry: 1¼” crushed stone, $12.65; 1” base rock, $12.75; 2½” road rock, $12.75; rip rap (shot rock), $13.80; Shambaugh Quarry: 1¼” crushed stone, $13.70; 1” base rock, $13.50; 2½” road rock, $13.50; rip rap (shot rock), $14.30.

• Norris Quarries, LLC (per ton) – 1¼” crushed stone, $13.35; 1” base rock, $13.35; 2” road rock, $13.35; rip rap, $15.00; backfill, $10.50.

Acceptance of the bids was tabled until Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to allow Supervisor Woodring an opportunity to review the bids.

The commission discussed use of ARPA funds for workforce development. Curtis Livengood made a motion to approve the use of ARPA funds for the education of a new deputy who has entered into an agreement to work for the Atchison County Sheriff as a deputy upon the completion of required training. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the use of ARPA funds for workforce development.

The commission reviewed a request from ACDC Director Monica Bailey to reappoint Lori Seymour and Roger Martin as directors on the IDA Board. The commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Roger Martin and Lori Seymour to the IDA Board of Directors for a new six-year term.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

As required by the Missouri Association of Counties Bylaws, the county commission selects from within its membership one delegate to vote on issues at the annual meeting. The commissioners voted to appoint Curtis Livengood as the delegate from the commission. The remaining five voting delegates will be voted on by no less than eight elected officials. Ballots will be prepared and distributed to officials.

The commission and Road Supervisor Woodring participated in a conference call with Aaron Terry to discuss what was needed to move forward with closing a section of road adjacent to the levee. Mr. Terry was told that those wishing to close the section would need to formally come before the commission to present the request. He said they would make an appointment and get on the agenda.

Supervisor Woodring reported that he had reviewed all the rock bids and they did meet the specifications. Following discussion, the commissioners voted to accept all bids.

Supervisor Woodring requested approval to continue hauling stock rock to fill the original bid contract, which the commission approved.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.