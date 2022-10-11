Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49 will conduct a Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags on October 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Rock Port City Park. Flags, when they are in such condition that they are no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. Persons can either give their unserviceable flags to an American Legion member or bring them to the ceremony for proper disposal. You can also contact Mary Kahn at 660-528-1322 to make arrangements for pick-up.