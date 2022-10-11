The East Atchison Lady Wolves golf team is heading to State as District champions. Pictured are, from left to right, Coach Melody Barnett, Alex Barnett, Kelsea Kirwan, Sydnee Bruns, Josie King, and Kamryn Brown. (Shannon Bruns photo)

For the third year in a row, the East Atchison girls’ golf team earned the Class 1, District 4 Championship title and claimed their spot in the State Tournament. The golf match was held Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Hidden Valley Golf Course. Their District tournament team score of 367 set a new EA 18 hole record as well (their prior record was 374). Four Lady Wolves also medaled individually, earning All-District honors. Scores are as follow: Kelsea Kirwan, 83 (a new personal record), tied for 1st place; Alex Barnett, 84, placed 3rd; Josie King, 97, placed 7th; Sydnee Bruns, 103, tied for 12th place; and Kamryn Brown, 111 (a new personal record), tied for 25th.

The girls will compete in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s State Girls’ Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday, October 17 and 18, at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Missouri.

Rock Port golfer Payten Shrader is heading to State with a 12th place finish at Districts.

Shrader qualifies for State Golf

Lady Blue Jay Payten Shrader is heading to the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s State Girls’ Golf Tournament. The state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, October 17 and 18, at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia, Missouri.

Payten earned her spot and All-District honors with a tie for 12th place (103, a tournament best) in the Class 1, District 4 Championship in Lawson, Missouri, October 10, 2022.

The Rock Port team placed 8th overall with a team score of 496. Other individual scores for Rock Port include: Keira Roup, 114, 31st; Hadleigh Jones, 128 (a tournament best), 3-way tie for 47th; and Emma Teten, 151 (a tournament best), 62nd.