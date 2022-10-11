The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed October 3, 2022, by James and Judith Holtz to James and Judith Holtz, Trustees of the James and Judith Holtz Revocable Trust, for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 3, 2022, by Donald and Traci Burke to Donald and Traci Burke, Trustees of the Donald and Traci Burke Revocable Family Trust, for Sections 2 and 3, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 4, 2022, by Shirley Hughes to Lacy Wiemer for Lot 10, Block 14, Nuckolls & White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed October 6, 2022, by Joseph Wolf to Heather Stanton and Nicole Vernon for land in Section 35, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.