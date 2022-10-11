A resurfacing project on several routes in Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties is scheduled to begin soon. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has sub-contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface six routes in Atchison and Holt counties during the 2022 construction season. The remaining five routes will be resurfaced by Herzog during the 2023 construction season.

Emery Sapp & Sons plan to close Holt County Route H beginning Tuesday, October 11, in segments up to two miles in length. The roadway will reopen each evening. By closing the roadway during resurfacing, the contractor is able to get a smoother, more durable surface and complete the work more quickly.

A tentative schedule of their progression of work is below. At this time, the contractor is planning to close each route for resurfacing. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change:

• Holt County Route H from Route B to the end of state maintenance: October 11 – 14

• Atchison County Route CC from U.S. Route 275 to the Iowa state line: October 18 – 24

• Atchison County Route KK from Route J to the end of state maintenance: October 22 – 26

• Atchison County Route Z from Route W to the end of state maintenance: October 26 – November 2

• Holt County Route BB from U.S. Route 159 to the end of state maintenance: November 1 – 4

• Holt County Route HH from Route N to Route D: November 3 – 10

The routes to be resurfaced by Herzog during the 2023 construction season are listed below. The schedule of work has not yet been determined:

• Atchison County Route EE from Route 46 to the end of state maintenance

• Gentry/Nodaway County Route M from U.S. Route 169 in Gentry County to U.S. Route 71 in Nodaway County

• Holt County Route T from Route 111 to Route U

• Holt/Nodaway County Route DD from Route C in Holt County to Route 113 in N

• This project is part of Gov. Parson’s Rural Roads program. The state’s approved fiscal year 2023 budget provided an additional $100 million in general revenue for work on Missouri’s low volume rural roads. Using asset management data, MoDOT has identified approximately 1,700 lane miles of low volume roads ranked in poor condition. By next summer, these 113 locations will receive resurfacing treatments of hot mix asphalt to improve the road conditions.

To view all routes included in this bundle, visit: www.modot.org/low-volume-route-resurfacing-atchison-gentry-holt-and-nodaway-counties

MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.