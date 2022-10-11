The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Rock Port City Park. Members present were Jill Lager, Jennifer Welch, Tawni Ellis, Jennifer Geib, and Sheena Roup.

Jill called the meeting to order at 6:35 p.m.

The meeting agenda was approved. Board members also voted to approve the August 10, 2022, meeting minutes and the August 2022 financials.

The park board is waiting to hear the final report on the pool from ACCO.

Several requests have been made about restrooms remaining open into October. Pending long-range forecasts, the restrooms and water will remain until October 17, 2022.

The splash pad committee is still being formed and will be meeting soon to make decisions.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 12, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m.