The Schoolhouse Rock Pink Out festivities held October 4, 2022, during the East Atchison/Rock Port, Missouri, volleyball games in Tarkio collected $4,500 for Melissa Pierpoint of Rock Port. Melissa, who is currently battling cancer, spoke to the crowd and thanked everyone for their donations. The funds were raised from a bake sale and an auction held during the games.

Stason Sundermann, Asher Stepp, Maddie Sundermann, and Sage Sundermann, all of Tarkio, participate in the paper airplane toss as part of the Pink Out night festivities.

Casey Martin auctions off one of the pink and white volleyballs signed by the players.

Schoolhouse Rock is a team of teachers raising funds for locals who are battling cancer. The group was organized in 2001 as the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. The group members spent many years walking the entire night to raise money for cancer patients. Over the years, from 2001 through 2015, Atchison County Relay for Life raised over $305,000.00 for the American Cancer Society.

In 2015, Schoolhouse Rock chose to break away from corporate America and focus on our Atchison County residents who are fighting the good fight, battling cancer. Since 2015, Schoolhouse Rock has raised over $49,500 for local recipients.

On October 4, 2022, Schoolhouse Rock raised $4,500.00 for our own Atchison County resident, Melissa Pierpoint, along with her husband and three young children, who are fighting a hard battle. The money was raised during a Pink Out Volleyball Night. A bake sale took place and an auction was held with several items, including two pink volleyballs signed by both the East Atchison and Rock Port volleyball teams, going for very generous amounts.

This event would not have been a success without everyone contributing to making the desserts, purchasing the items, or just making a donation. Schoolhouse Rock appreciates all who donated.

If you would like to continue to support Schoolhouse Rock’s mission in providing local cancer patients with extra money to pay hospital and medication bills, give extra money for food and gas stops, and donate toward hotel and room and board costs for their family members, send in a donation. Make your checks payable to Schoolhouse Rock and send them to either Jayne Martin (28289 State Hwy TT, Tarkio, MO 64491) or Lisa Clement (503 Spruce Street, Tarkio, MO 64491).