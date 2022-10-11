Tarkio Tech and the Institute for Career Advancement Needs will host a “Fill-Out-The-FAFSA” night at Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio College campus Tuesday, October 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Participants will need to sign up in advance and will need to bring a laptop computer and a copy of their 2021 Federal Income Tax return. To register, call Tarkio Tech at 660-623-9071 or email info@tarkiotech.com with your name. There is no cost for the program, but spaces are limited, so make your reservation as soon as possible.

Are you interested in growing your own food? Stressed over how to start or what to do to prepare? There’s a class for that and it’s free! William DeMille will teach about soil health from an ecological perspective with a focus on gardening and how to create a functioning soil to grow food crops without the need for man-made inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, etc. The class is 15 to 35 minutes of instruction followed with questions and answers about soil, compost, or garden. The goal of this class is to help you grow your own food on your own land. This class is on Zoom every Thursday evening, excluding major holidays, starting at 9:00 pm. Register for viewing information.