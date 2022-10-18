Atchison County Deputy Rick Sons will speak on scams Wednesday, October 19, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street, Tarkio.

He will talk about ways to keep yourself and family members safe and how not to become victims of scams.

Discussions will include:

• What scams are happening in Atchison County?

• Who can help me know what is a scam or not?

• If I think I have been scammed who can help me?

• What are good sources in the county that I can donate to that are not scams?

This class will help citizens stay pro-active, knowledgeable, and safe from scams.