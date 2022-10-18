Tarkio Halloween Parade and Trunk-or-Treat

Meet the Tarkio Parks & Recreation crew on Main Street for the Tarkio Halloween Parade and Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, October 29, 2022. Register your kiddos, groups, or pets and trunk-or-treat while the judges tally the scores before the parade begins. The kids may also trunk-or-treat after the parade.

If you are interested in setting up a trunk-or-treat vehicle, please preregister by sending a message to the Tarkio Parks and Recreation board page or contact Paige Agnew, Brooke Vette, Jennifer Peregrine, Ashlee Driskell or Summer Reeves. The trunk-or-treat vehicles will be set up on Main Street, starting at the 6th street intersection (in front of the Avalanche) and making its way down Main Street on the south side of the street.

Children wanting to participate in the parade need to register from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. in the Farmers State Bank parking lot. Categories this year include: pets, groups, birth to two years, three years to pre-K, kindergarten to 1st grade, 2nd to 3rd grade, 4th to 5th grade, 6th to 8th grade, and high school and adult.

The parade will begin as soon as judging is over. Judging will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the bank lot. The parade will run from 5th street down to the Enel parking lot at 2nd and Main, where winners will be announced and photos will be taken.

Halloween Spooktacular Celebration at Liberty Theatre

The Liberty Theatre will hold a Halloween Spooktacular Celebration Sunday, October 30, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Join your favorite Disney movie villains from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for a night of fun and fright. Wear your costumes, bring your trick or treat bag, and enjoy games, prizes, snacks and more!A free will donation will be accepted.

Halloween Bowl Oct. 31

The Rock Port Tourism Board is sponsoring a fun Halloween event Monday, October 31. Halloween Bowl will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at River Rock Lanes in Rock Port. A light lunch and snacks will be provided for all attendees. Costume contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Kids 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.⁣

CB&T Halloween Parade

Citizens Bank & Trust will host its 47th annual Halloween Parade Monday, October 31. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. with the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be five categories, including couples (no groups) with judging to take place in the Citizens Bank & Trust parking lot. Enjoy hot dogs and drinks after the parade.

Fairfax Trunk-or-Treat

The Fairfax Optimist Club invites all spooks to a Trunk-or-Treat in the Fairfax City Park Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Come grab goodies, enjoy hot dogs and drinks, and get pictures taken on the stage (pictures to be taken at 5:30 p.m.). If you would like to join the fun and reserve a spot to hand out treats by trunk or table, contact Sam O’Riley by October 28 at 660-623-0062.