The Allen-Schiffern Legion Auxiliary is preparing for their fall rummage sale at the Tarkio American Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets in Tarkio). The sale will take place Friday, October 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday is a half price bag sale, starting at 12:00 noon. For more information, contact KC Hines, rummage sale chairperson, at 660-623-9297.