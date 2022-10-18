Atchison County schools will soon be holding parent/teacher conferences.

Fairfax R-3 Schools will hold parent/teacher conferences Thursday, October 20, 2022. Classes will dismiss early that day at 12:15 p.m. Junior high and high school conferences will be from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will not be school Friday, October 21.

Tarkio R-I Schools will be holding conferences Thursday, October 20, 2022. Classes will dismiss early that day at 12:30 p.m. and conferences will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will not be school Friday, October 21.

Rock Port R-II Schools will be holding conferences Monday, October 24, 2022, from 12:30 to 7:00 p.m.