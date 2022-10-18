The Class 1 State Golf Tournament began Monday, October 17, in Columbia, Missouri.

The East Atchison girls’ golf team ended the first day of competition in first place with a score of 406. Individual results from the first day were: Alex Barnett, 1st place, 94; Kelsea Kirwan, 2nd, 95; Josie King, 10th (4-way tie), 107; and Sydnee Bruns, 17th (3-way tie), 110.

Rock Port’ s Payten Shrader shot a 122 (3-way tie) and was in 49th place.

Final results will be printed in next week’ s Atchison County Mail.