East Atchison junior volleyball player Claire Martin was recently recognized for having made her 1,000th career assist in volleyball. She is pictured above with her teammates, from left to right: front row – Bresayda Jimenez, Dalaynie Drummond, Grace Oswald, Natalie Hedlund, Emilee Caudill, Claire Martin, Tessa Rolf, Alexis Gibler, Jasey Smith, Dylan Drummond, Abbie Harms, and Emily Gebhards; and back row – Head Coach Madison Hagey, Lizzie Schlueter, Tommi Martin, Addison Noland, Jersi Poppa, Rainy Nordhausen, Charlie Smith, Alyson Wooten, and Jaeka Wiley.