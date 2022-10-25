The East Atchison Lady Wolves won the 2022 Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Class 1 State Girls’ Golf Championship last week in Columbia. The girls won the title by 83 strokes over the next closest team. Pictured are, from left to right, Alex Barnett, Kelsea Kirwan, Coach Melody Barnett, Josie King, and Sydnee Bruns. This is the first State Championship won by an East Atchison team in any sport. (Shannon Bruns photos)

Kelsea Kirwan won the individual 2022 Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Class 1 State Girls’ Golf Championship with a two-day total score of 191. She received a medal, trophy and All-State honors. This is the first time an East Atchison Lady Wolf has earned an individual state golf championship title.

Alex Barnett medaled with a 7th place, 206 finish, earning All-State recognition.

Sydnee Bruns medaled with a 10th place score of 211, earning All-State recognition.

Josie King placed 18th (3-way tie) with 218 at State.

Rock Port’s Payten Shrader shot 122 the first day and 124 the second for a two-day total of 246, finishing in a tie for 55th place.