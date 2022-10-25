Senior Alexis Gibler pounds one past the Falls City Public blockers in the East Atchison varsity win and her last regular season match.

EA senior Natalie Hedlund blocks a hit at the net in her last regular season match for the Lady Wolves.

Senior Tessa Rolf passes to a teammate in the Lady Wolves last regular season game.

Senior Lady Wolf Emilee Caudill keeps the volley going in her last regular season match.

Brooklyn Wennihan takes aim in the Lady Wolves’ junior varsity contest October 18, 2022.

EA’s Jaeka Wiley jumps up for the hit.

Senior Night

East Atchison senior volleyball players and their parents were recognized at their last home game Tuesday, October 18.

Alexis Gibler, daughter of Doug and Natalie Gibler

Natalie Hedlund, daughter of Chris and Marisa Hedlund

Emilee Caudill, daughter of Bryan and Jill Caudill and the late Cassie Caudill

Tessa Rolf, daughter of Cindy and Mike Rolf

District Volleyball

The East Atchison Lady Wolves are competing in the Class 1, District 16 Volleyball Tournament this week.

Lizzie Schlueter sends the ball over the net during the District 16 contest against Mound City/Craig. The Lady Wolves and the Rock Port Lady Jays will play for the Class 1 District 16 Volleyball championship Tuesday, October 25. Final results will be printed in next week’s Atchison County Mail.

Tommi Martin hits a cross court shot from the corner in EA’s win over Mound City/Craig during district volleyball action. The East Atchison Lady Wolves had a bye in the first round of the Class 1 District 16 Volleyball Tournament.