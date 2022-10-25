The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 7, 2022, by Kallie Sherwood and Shannon Sherwood to Shannon Sherwood for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 7, 2022, by Heartland Heritage, LLC, to Atchison County Levee District No. 1 for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 11, 2022, by Jonathan Snyder and Harry and Julia Snyder to Travis King for Lot 3, Block 7, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed October 14, 2022, by Justin Pankau to Jack and Vicki Mayer for Lots 1 and 2, Block 15, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 14, 2022, by Laurel Schoonover, Michael Green-Gatewood, Sue and Scott Daugherty, Donna and David Wedel, Scotty and Jennifer Schoonover, and Terry Wooten to Ryan Parkhurst and Brenton Norcross for Lot 1, Block 2, Adams Sub-division, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 17, 2022, by Sheila and Danny Cooper and Deborah and Kerry Crain to Deborah Crain, Toby Crain, and Priscilla Crain for land in Section 3, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 17, 2022, by Sheila and Danny Cooper and Deborah and Kerry Crain to Danny and Sheila Cooper and Chelsea Cooper for Lots 12 and 13, Block 16, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 18, 2022, by Patricia and David Johnson to Dayne Messer for Lot 2, Third Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed October 18, 2022, by William, Jr. and Michelle Hawkins, Trustee of the William, Jr. and Michelle Hawkins Joint Declaration of Trust, to Chris Gallagher, Trustee of the Chris Gallagher Trust, for land in Section 33, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 18, 2022, by Charles and Janice Carpenter to Happy Whackers, LLC, for Lot 10, Block 10, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed October 19, 2022, by Todd and Tracy Graves to Daniel and Rachel Graves and Samuel and Ellen Graves for land in Sections 29 and 21, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.