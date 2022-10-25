The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Cedric Price, Jr., 21, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Alexis Baucom, 23, Rock Port, Missouri, were married October 8, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Troy Hale, minister. Filed October 12, 2022.

Donald Kane, 91, Omaha, Nebraska, and Myoung Hee Seo, 70, LaVista, Nebraska, were married October 11, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Brett Hurst. Filed October 12, 2022.

Jeffrey Dishong, 39, and Patricia Force, 46, both from Fairfax, Missouri, were married October 9, 2022, in Mound City, Missouri, by Pastor Mark Reinig. Filed October 18, 2022.