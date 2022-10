WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

10/12/22

Team Standings:

1. Bradley’s

2. MADPK

3. Burke & Sons

4. Golden Gals

5. Swinging Bowlers

High Scratch Game (Team) – MADPK 565, Bradley’s 539, Swinging Bowlers 521; High Scratch Series (Team) – MADPK 1630, Bradley’s 1571, Burke & Sons 1515; High Scratch Game – Judy Sutter 179, Katie Burke 177, Barb Lynch 172; High Scratch Series – Judy Sutter 461, Barb Lynch 450, Paige Guyer 448; Most Over Average Game – Katie Burke 47, Judy Sutter 43, Angie Caples 39

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

10/17/22

Team Standings:

1. Pinbowl Wizards

2. Tumble Bugs

3. Bad Company

4. Dreamers

5. Hits N Misses

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 637, Pinbowl Wizards 630, Tumble Bugs 579; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 1749, Pinbowl Wizards 1669, Tumble Bugs 1636; High Scratch Game (Men) – Leo Holmes 196, Dave Cobb 188, Kenny Joesting 179; High Scratch Series (Men) – Dave Cobb 555, Leo Holmes 518, Kenny Joesting 487; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 176, Marcha Armstrong 158, Peggy McElfish 155; High Scratch Series (Women) – Marcha Armstrong 456, Darlene Joesting 443, Brenda Daniels 420; Most Over Average (Men) – Drew Weber 39, Leo Holmes 37, Dave Cobb 31; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 53, Marcha Armstrong 40, Jen Block 35, Peggy McElfish 35

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

10/20/22

Team Standings:

1. Hunter Construction

2. Local Trash

3. Joesting Farms

4. Let’s Go Brandon

5. Downtowner

6. Balls Deep

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 762, Downtowner 691, Local Trash 665; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2179, Downtowner 1946, Let’s Go Brandon 1906; High Scratch Game (Men) – AJ Eros 234, Dennis Sherlock 233, Joe Stevens 224; High Scratch Series (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 690, Rylan Hunter 587, Reid Hunter 560; High Scratch Game (Women) – Jen Block 160, Jessie Hogue 127; High Scratch Series (Women) – Jenni Block 394, Jessie Hogue 306; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Lyle Johnson 70, AJ Eros 68, Joe Stevens 55; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Jenni Block 49, Jessie Hogue 33