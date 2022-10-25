The Rock Port R-II Board of Education held a regular meeting October 13, 2022.

President Jeremy Davis called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Board members in attendance were Joanna Burke, Kayla Sierks, Afton Schomburg, and Reven Herron. Members Regan Griffin and Jared Meyerkorth were absent. Also present were Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, Superintendent Ethan Sickels, Board Secretary Jennifer Welch, and a guest, Jenny Rueckert.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the regular meeting September 15, 2022, were approved.

Dr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending September 2022. The transfer of funds, September final check register, October check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved.

During communications, Dr. Sickels read thank you notes from Lynn Hunter, Jennifer Welch, and the family of Florence Demott.

Dr. Sickels presented the monthly program evaluation report on Speech and Title I. He reported that the maintenance/transportation director position has been published in the newspaper. Dr. Sickels also discussed the upcoming MARE (Missouri Association of Rural Education) award luncheon.

The board proceeded to address several new items of business. Action was taken to approve the final 2021 – 2022 state and federal reports, approve the 2022 – 2023 budget amendments, and approve an extra duty contract.

Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was moved into executive session. Following executive session, the meeting was adjourned.