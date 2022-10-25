District Volleyball

The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays are competing in the Class 1, District 16 Volleyball Tournament this week.

Morgan Cofer hits one down the net against South Holt during District 16 tournament play. The Lady Jays defeated North Nodaway in the first round of the Class 1 District 16 Volleyball Tournament. They defeated South Holt the second night, and advance to the District championship Tuesday night.

Playing middle hitter Rylee Jenkins tips the ball over for a change of pace against South Holt in District 16 tournament action. The Lady Jays will meet the East Atchison Lady Wolves in the Class 1 District 16 Volleyball championship Tuesday, October 25. Final results will be printed in next week’s Atchison County Mail.