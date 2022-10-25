The girls’ 275 Conference Cross Country medalists are, from left to right (1st to 8th), Mya Wray (Platte Valley), Andrea Riley (Platte Valley), Allison Riley (Platte Valley), Jayla Irvine (East Atchison), Emalee Langford (Platte Valley), Olivia Prussman (South Holt), Brooklyn Wennihan (East Atchison), and Mylie Holtman (Platte Valley).

The boys’ 275 Conference Cross Country medalists are, from left to right (8th to 1st), Chauncey Brown (Mound City), Jadon Griffin (Mound City), Gus Heintz (Rock Port), Nick Ivey (Mound City), Cole Anderson (East Atchison), Caleb Lucas (Rock Port), Keaton Zembles (Mound City), and Riley Blay (Nodaway Valley).

Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas placed 3rd overall, earning a medal and All-Conference honors with a time of 18:01.6.

EA’s Cole Anderson medaled with a 4th place, 18:32.9 finish and was named All-Conference.

Rock Port’s Gus Heintz placed 6th overall, earning a medal and All-Conference honors with a time of 18:59.2.

EA’s Cowen O’Riley placed 9th with a time of 19:36.7.

EA’s Clayton Vernon placed 11th with a time of 20:02.

EA’s Jarrad Jamison placed 13th with a time of 20:44.2.

EA’s Quin Staten placed 14th with a time of 20:51.2.

Rock Port’s Dakota Evans placed 15th with a time of 21:05.8.

EA’s Connor Morton placed 16th with a time of 21:09.3.

EA’s Jayla Irvine medaled with a 4th place, 21:53.5 finish and was named All-Conference.

EA’s Brooklyn Wennihan medaled with an 8th place, 23:22 finish and was named All-Conference.

EA’s Kierra McDonald placed 9th with a time of 24:46.7.

EA’s Alexis Bywater placed 11th with a time of 25:44.2.

EA’s Kendal Straub placed 13th with a time of 26:30.6.

The East Atchison and Rock Port High School cross country teams traveled to Maryville, Missouri, Monday, October 17, 2022, to compete in the 275 Conference Meet.

Both the East Atchison girls’ and boys’ team placed second overall. The top eight runners in each race earned a Conference medal and All-Conference honors. EA runners who medaled and were named All-Conference were: Jayla Irvine, 4th place, 21:53.5; Brooklyn Wennihan, 8th place, 23:22 (a personal record); and Cole Anderson, 4th place, 18:32.9.

Also earning medals and named All-Conference were Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas, 3rd place, 18:01.6 (a personal record), and Gus Heintz, 6th place, 18:59.2 (a personal record).

Other individual scores follow:

East Atchison

Boys – Cowen O’Riley, 9th, 19:36.7 (a personal record); Clayton Vernon, 11th, 20:02 (a personal record); Jarrad Jamison, 13th, 20:44.2; Quin Staten, 14th, 20:51.2; and Connor Morton, 16th, 21:09.3 (a personal record)

Girls – Kierra McDonald, 9th, 24:46.7; Alexis Bywater, 11th, 25:44.2; and Kendal Straub, 13th, 26:30.6

Rock Port

Boys – Dakota Evans, 15th, 21:05.8 (a personal record).