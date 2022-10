The Atchison County Mail will honor veterans November 10, 2022, in its 2022 Veterans Day Tribute. Submit a picture and/or tribute of your veteran with their military branch and dates of service. (The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 4.)

Bring pictures to the Atchison County Mail, 300 S. Main, Rock Port, call 660-744-6245, or e-mail to amail@rpt.coop.