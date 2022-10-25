Multiple street signs, as well as community, business, and personal properties have recently been vandalized in Tarkio. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or has video from surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department. (Tarkio Police Department Facebook photo)

Graffiti marks were found at the following locations (as of 2:30 p.m. October 24, 2022): Parking signs at 8th & College, 3rd & Chestnut, 4th & Broad, 5th & Park; yield signs at 5th & Broad, 8th & Broad, 9th & Broad; speed limit sign at 13th & Pine; barricade and Children at Play sign at 5th & Spruce; white shed at 7th and Olive; containers at the west end of the M. David Palmeiro Football Stadium; a dumpster at the ball field; a building on the east side of the CSI building; and a fiberoptic box at Hwy. 59 & McNary.

The marking devices used were similar to an ink dauber used in bingo (black and yellow) and permanent markers. Anyone with information as to the person(s) committing the crime or video from surveillance cameras (Ring or other) that shows who it may be, is asked to contact the Tarkio Police Department at 660-736-5522 or email your video to tarkiopd@tarkio.net.