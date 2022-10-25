The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Tarkio High School. The meeting was called to order by President Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. Members in attendance were Jamie Barnett, Heather Olson, Brooke Vette, Chris Yates, Sam Hannah and Josh Wright. Others in attendance included Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, Tarkio Elementary Principal/Tarkio R-I Special Education Director Kari Taylor, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio High School Principal Nick Kemerling, Shannon Bruns, Kadie Howard, Deyton Thomson, Brooke Walton, Markie Sundermann, Melody Barnett, Sydnee Bruns, Kamryn Brown, Alex Barnett, Josie King, Kelsea Kirwan, Ken Eaton, Keegan Corrigan, and Duke Snyder.

The consent agenda and district obligations were approved.

CTA and TAC reports were shared with the board.

The East Atchison girls’ golf team won the state championship Tuesday, October 18. The girls were in attendance and gave a presentation on their season.

Veregy – Duke Snyder did a scope-of-work update including what they have been looking at and doing when they are on campus.

Elementary Principal Kari Taylor gave a report on the school year. The elementary has 167 students enrolled and 96% attendance. The elementary hosted the fall book fair. Gina Ripley with the University of Missouri Extension Office is offering a six week nutrition program with K-3. TES hosted game night and had over 50 in attendance. Kids’ Korner did the Pledge of Allegiance at the pink out volleyball game.

High School Principal Nick Kemerling reported that there are currently 168 students enrolled in 6th-12th grades. Junior high volleyball and football have finished their seasons. Girls’ golf finished the season this week and had a very successful year with four golfers making it to state, the team winning the state championship, individual golfer Kelsea Kirwan being named state champion, three golfers earning state medals (Kirwan, Alex Barnett, and Sydnee Bruns), and all four (Kirwan, Barnett, Bruns, and Josie King) finishing in the top 20 in the state.

Superintendent Carrie Livengood gave a financial report. Mrs. Livengood shared documentation that the district is required to complete on CSIP/MSIP.

DESE has approved the Career Ladder Plan.

The social worker position is still open and will be one of the action plans in CSIP.

Mrs. Livengood went over meeting norms with the board following the training with MSBA.

Mrs. Livengood discussed with the board ideas for effective communication between her and the board.

The board members unanimously voted to approve the updated CSIP Plan as presented.

Special Education Director Kari Taylor shared a special education program evaluation including strengths and concerns.

All board members voted to approve the overnight stay for the Tarkio FFA Chapter to attend the FFA National Convention.

Josh Wright moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve Kari Taylor as the Title 1, Homeless, ELL and Migrant Coordinator. The motion carried 7-0.

The board voted to approve the updated budget as presented.

Chris Yates moved and Josh Wright seconded to transfer funds up to the maximum allowed from the general fund to the capital projects fund by revising the 2020-21 and 2018-19 ASBR Documents. In addition, other revenue changes from Fund #1 to Fund #4 will be made by changing the district’s ASBR documents from 2017-18 to 2020-21. The Board of Education’s goal is to build up and maintain capital project fund balances for the purpose of funding future facility improvements included in, but not limited to, the board-approved facilities plan. The motion carried 7-0.

The meeting adjourned at 10:05 p.m.