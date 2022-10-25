KMAland story

A Westboro, Missouri, man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah, Iowa.

The Shenandoah Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop around 11:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver, 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro, for OWI (second offense) and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Kephart was taken to the Page County Jail on a $3,000 bond.