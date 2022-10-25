Submitted by Troy Cook, NMSC President

The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club (NMSC) will be sponsoring a virtual check station for youth deer season. This year’s check station will be done via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/northwestmosportsmansclub/.

To participate, send NMSC a Facebook message with a picture of your hunter with their harvested deer along with the name of the hunter. Feel free to include any information about the hunt as well. NMSC will repost the pictures and information on their Facebook page at the conclusion of the youth weekend for their followers to see. Pictures will also be submitted to the local papers as well. Every hunter who submits a picture/information will be signed up for prize drawing consisting of $400 in gift cards. Be safe in the woods and good luck to all the youth hunters!