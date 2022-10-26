Congratulations to the East Atchison Lady Wolves on their District Volleyball Championship win. They will compete against St. Joseph Christian in Sectional play at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the TAC in Tarkio. Entry fee is $8 for six years old and up and must be purchased digitally at https://www.mshsaa.org/CMSPages/Tickets.aspx

Digital tickets must be presented on your phone or printed so the gatekeeper can scan them. No passes will be accepted since this is a MSHSAA event. Pack the TAC and cheer on the Lady Wolves to victory!