The American Legion Post #199 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #199 are preparing to hold their 56th annual turkey dinner on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the legion building in Tarkio. Members are excited to be back to serving the turkey dinner inside after two years of providing the meal as curbside pick-up only. Join them for a delicious meal of turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll and butter, a salad bar with many choices, and delicious desserts. Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

There will be no curbside pick-up this year. If you do not wish to dine in, carry-outs will be available after 10:30 a.m. Everyone must go through the line. Deliveries will be made to Tarkio shut-ins only. These individuals must call 660-736-4411 by 10:00 a.m. to place an order.