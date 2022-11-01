Atchison County Community Services, Inc., in partnership with Second Harvest, will hold a mobile pantry food drop in Tarkio, Missouri, Tuesday, November 15, weather permitting. The food drop will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 12:00 noon (while supplies last).

Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street (starting at the intersection of 3rd and Main) and then turn onto Main Street. You can drive up to volunteers at 4th and Main Street who will put the food in your vehicle. There is a limit to how much each car may collect.

This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. Volunteers are also needed, so if you are able to help and can lift, contact Sam at 660-736-4646.

The last food drop of the year will be December 20.