The Fairfax Kiwanis Club will hold its annual election day pancake feed Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room in Fairfax, Missouri. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and supper will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The pancake feed will be served dine in or carry-out only. No curbside orders will be taken. Free-will donations will be accepted.