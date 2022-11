Enjoy a Time To Relax with Atchison County Group Connection “Parents, Strike A Pose!” Yoga With Tisha will be leading a free 30-minute yoga class for parents from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on November 16, 2022, in the Tarkio Elementary School Library. While you are in the yoga class, your little ones will be enjoying an activity and care provided by local Parents As Teachers and Easter Seals Parent Educators.