Atchison County Artisans is proud to present the first Holiday Makers Market! On Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., shop for homemade, homegrown and value-added goods from at least 25 different local vendors at the Tarkio Community Building. Handmade items available will include woodworking, wood burning, stained glass, jewelry, baked goods, crochet, and much more!