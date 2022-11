WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

10/19/22

Team Standings:

1. Bradley’s

2. Golden Gals

3. Burke & Sons

4. MADPK

5. Swinging Bowlers

High Scratch Game (Team) – Bradley’s 648, MADPK 576, Golden Gals 549; High Scratch Series (Team) – Bradley’s 1814, MADPK 1591, Swinging Bowlers 1480; High Scratch Game – Judy Sutter 196, Barb Lynch 188, Kathy Ungles 180; High Scratch Series – Barb Lynch 530, Judy Sutter 503, Debbie True 423; Most Over Average Game – Kathy Ungles 65, Judy Sutter 56, Barb Lynch 35

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

10/24/22

Team Standings:

1. Tumble Bugs

2. Pinbowl Wizards

3. Bad Company

4. Dreamers

5. Hits N Misses

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 686, Dreamers 508, Pinbowl Wizards 550; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 1959, Dreamers 1667, Pinbowl Wizards 1562; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 225, Kenny Joesting 179, Ron Smith 176; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 571, Ron Smith 521, Kenny Joesting 470; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 171, Peggy McElfish 166, Karen Smith 162; High Scratch Series (Women) – Rhonda Phillipi 456, Darlene Joesting 447, Karen Smith 430; Most Over Average (Men) – Steve Joesting 35, Ron Smith 18, Greg Whitlock 16; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Peggy McElfish 45, Darlene Joesting 43, Terry Walkup 32

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

10/27/22

Team Standings:

1. Hunter Construction

2. Joesting Farms

3. Local Trash

4. Downtowner

5. Let’s Go Brandon

6. Balls Deep

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 707, Downtowner 655, Let’s Go Brandon 627; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 1940, Downtowner 1815, Joesting Farms 1782; High Scratch Game (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 257, Steve Joesting 205, Mike Minino 191; High Scratch Series (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 635, Steve Joesting 582, Reid Hunter 520; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 138, Peggy Weber 123, Jen Block 116; High Scratch Series (Women) – Darlene Joesting 399, Peggy Weber 334, Jen Block 305; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 57, Steve Joesting 47, Jim Niles 45; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Peggy Weber 9