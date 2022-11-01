The Mule Barn Theatre Guild and the Staten family are joining forces again to entertain the community in an Artist Series performance at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre, located inside the Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio Tech campus. The Statens will sing at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Mark and Lori Staten and their three children, Gentri, Bryli, and Quin, offer a beautiful harmonic sound of gospel and country that enraptures all who are listening.

Free-will donations will be accepted. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve your tickets as soon as possible by calling Sid Cooper at 816-261-4587 or 660-736-4239. Refreshments will be available after the concert.