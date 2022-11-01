The Flower Mill invites everyone to come join them for their Christmas Open House November 4-6, 2022, for fun, great deals, and food! There will be drawings for adults and kids each day, as well as a shop local raffle with White Tee’s.

The open house will take place Friday, November 4, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 606 Main Street in Tarkio. Get into the holiday spirit while supporting local businesses and having a good time as well!