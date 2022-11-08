Jayla Irvine is pictured with her coach, Kameron Schieffer. Jayla placed 23rd out of 166 runners with a time of 21:54.60. The top 25 medal at state. (MaryAnn Hull photo)

The 48th Missouri State High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championship was held Saturday, November 5, at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri. It was a cold and windy day, and the course was wet and muddy due to the rain the night before.

East Atchison’s Jayla Irvine earned a state medal with her 23rd place finish and the Lady Wolves finished in 10th place as a team in a field of 15 teams. The EA Wolves team finished in 12th place out of 16 teams.

Individual results for the EA girls were: 23rd, Jayla Irvine, 21:54.6; 81st, Brooklyn Wennihan, 24:14.1; 106th, Kierra McDonald, 25:12.7; 135th, Kendal Straub, 26:41.6; 151st, Alexis Bywater, 27:56.8; and 165th, Emmy Laur, 32:32.6.

Individual results of the boys’ 5K race were:

Rock Port – 46th, Caleb Lucas, 18:52.9; and 61st, Gus Heintz, 19:06.5

East Atchison – 60th, Ian Stepp, 19:06.5; 62nd, Daniel Lesher, 19:08.9; 116th, Cole Anderson, 20:04.5; 124th, Cowen O’Riley, 20:11.7; 130th, Clayton Vernon, 20:19.6; 136th, Quin Staten, 20:37.8; and 163rd, Jarrad Jamison, 22:16.7.

