The Brownville Concert Series will present Brownville favorites, KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan, in “White Christmas.” They will be in concert on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 p.m. Come early for holiday wine bar and desserts. Sponsors are Lou and Deb Solie, Lifetime Vision Center, Auburn State Bank, and Ruth Keene.

The Christmas Gala is always a beloved tradition, and this year will be no different. You can expect a fun Christmas show featuring the music of White Christmas and many other beloved movie and Broadway holiday tunes..

KT Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created there, “Rhyme, Women, and Song,” was presented on PBS/WNET 13 and her award-winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar was filmed for PBS from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Besides regular appearances in such New York venues as The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Birdland, she stars annually at The Pheasantry in London and has been showcased at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Spoleto Festival, Chichester Festival, Club RaYé in Paris and The Adelaide Festival in Australia. She guest starred on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” recorded six albums on the DRG Label, was the star vocalist on two tours of China with The Manhattan Symphonie and was twice named one of “The Top 100 Irish Americans” by Irish America magazine.

Jeff Harnar has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas.

Jeff’s televised PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with Music Director Alex Rybeck and “Remember: Songs of the Holidays” with KT Sullivan (both filmed at The Brownville Concert Hall), American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim” co-starring KT Sullivan, and Michael Feinstein’s “Live from NJPAC.” Jeff toured with Shauna Hicks in their Symphony Pops Concert “I Got Rhythm: Mickey & Judy’s Hollywood.” Jeff’s fifth solo album was released worldwide by PS Classics in June 2022. The album, I Know Things Now (My Life in Sondheim’s Words), features a 20-piece orchestra conducted by jazz virtuoso Jon Weber.

Jeff is also a BroadwayWorld, MAC and Bistro Award winning director. He has directed critically acclaimed shows for Tovah Feldshuh, Rita Gardner, among many others. He returned to the faculty of The St. Louis Cabaret Conference last summer. “White Christmas” marks Jeff’s 10th engagement at the Brownville Concert Series.

Todd Murray has emerged as a notable interpreter of standards, newer material, and his own originals. Blessed with a deep baritone voice, Todd is an intimate performer who excels on romantic ballads, swings at every tempo, and does justice to the lyrics that he sings.

After graduating college, Todd performed regularly at Opryland USA, spent six months singing at Disneyland in Tokyo, and did summer stock theatre in Pennsylvania. He moved to New York, performed many roles at Paper Mill Playhouse including the lead in Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, and was in the first Broadway touring company of The Secret Garden.

“I did a production of Much Ado About Nothing. It was there that I met Dennis McCarthy, who arranged and conducted the music for my first two CDs, “When I Sing Low” and “Stardust & Swing.” He now has a third CD out, “Croon.”

In 2016 he was awarded “Best Male Vocalist” and “Best Male Cabaret Show Croon” as well as receiving the prestigious “Margaret Whiting Award” while performing at Jazz At Lincoln Center. Murray currently tours his critically acclaimed show Croon around North America.

Stacy Sullivan appeared in numerous film, commercial, and television projects in Hollywood, (memorably creating the role of Sissel Jorgensen on the award-winning series, “Christy,” starring Tyne Daly) but career took a backseat to children for many years, leading her to keep the musical drive alive by recording five, critically acclaimed, self-produced albums.

With a move to New York in 2012, career dreams took flight in the creation of “It’s a Good Day – A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee,” the live show and recording that would change her life. Stephen Holden, of The New York Times referred to her performance as “Spellbinding,” Darkly Sultry,” and “Compelling.”

“Since You’ve Asked,” her most personal live musical offering, is a meteorologically themed family history spanning several decades, described by The New York Times in April 2015 as “thrilling,” “audacious,” “spellbinding,” and “stretching cabaret into previously unexplored territory.”

Numerous awards, including The MAC Award (2015) for “Major Artist,” The Nightlife Award (2014) for “Best Female Vocalist, and The Lamott/Friedman Award for “Best Recording” for “It’s a Good Day – A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee” give her the opportunity to tour the world with her band, as well as in a duo setting with piano jazz host and jazz pianist, Jon Weber.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.com, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.