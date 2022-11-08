The EA Lady Wolves, who finished the season 28 and 8, came home with the fourth place trophy on Saturday, November 5, 2022. It was a tough two days in Cape Girardeau and the calls were a lot tighter than normal. On Friday the Lady Wolves played the Advance Hornets. Advance won the first two sets 25 – 23 and 25 – 19. EA then turned the tides and won set three 25 – 19. The fourth just got away from the Lady Wolves and ended 25 – 12 Advance. Advance would go on to be state champions. On Saturday, EA played for third and fourth place against the Winona Wildcats. The Cats came out swinging and won the first three sets 13 – 25, 21 – 25 and 12 – 25. This was not the outcome they had in mind. We are so proud of you and the way you represented Atchison County.

Senior Lady Wolves Natalie Hedlund and Emilee Caudill accept the fourth place trophy. The tournament was a rough one for EA, but the girls showed grit, never gave up, and should be proud of their accomplishments.

Addison Noland sends one over the net in the Class 1 State Volleyball Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Lady Wolves fought hard and had a great season.

Lizzie Schlueter slams one home for EA against Advance. Thankfully, as a sophomore, the Lady Wolves will have two more years of Lizzie’s kills to look forward to.

Natalie Hedlund finds the opening against Advance. Natalie has been a powerhouse at the net and will be missed next year as she will graduate in May.

Tommi Martin jumps up for the kill.

Tessa Rolf serves the ball for the Lady Wolves. This was senior Tessa’s last volleyball contests for EA. She will be missed.

Grace Oswald digs the ball for the Lady Wolves.

Alexis Gibler lines up her hit at the net. This was her last volleyball contest as a senior. She had a great season!

Claire Martin sets the ball for Lizzie Schlueter. Claire played a major role in the Lady Wolves’ success this season as setter.

Emilee Caudill picks up the dig as libero in Lady Wolves’ State volleyball action. This was the senior’s last volleyball contest as a Lady Wolf. She will be missed next year.