Helping Hands Family and the Westboro Lions Club will be hosting their Hunters Breakfast and Meat A Plenty fundraisers Saturday, November 12, at the Westboro Fire Station in Westboro, Missouri.

The Hunters Breakfast will be held from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. The Meat A Plenty lunch will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dine in or carry-out is available and free-will offerings will be taken.

Join the Lions and Helping Hands Family in addressing food insecurity and malnutrition in Atchison County by taking part. Funds raised from these events will be put toward nutrition advocacy and other Lions projects.