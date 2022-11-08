Rep. Allen Andrews presented Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220.

Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews visited the Atchison County Courthouse on Thursday, November 3, to show his appreciation to two individuals who helped him during his tenure in Jefferson City.

Rep. Andrews presented Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220. He wanted her to know how much he valued her work on House Bill No. 220, which pertained to the taxing of the wind turbines. Prior to this bill Atchison County would have only received a small fraction of the tax dollars generated because of how the original bill was written before wind turbines existed. Susette and Melinda Patton, Nodaway County Clerk, both worked to help draft the language of the bill that Rep. Andrews co-sponsored.

Allen then presented Atchison-Holt Ambulance Director Gene Bradley with a signed copy of House Bill No. 2331.

This bill allows first responders to make decisions about a patient and take them to a hospital that is equipped or certified to handle the situation. Time is critical when dealing with heart attacks, strokes and trauma. Both bills have had an impact not only in Atchison County but the entire state.