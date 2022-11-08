The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, along with the Tarkio Lions Club and Mule Barn Theatre Guild, is hosting the annual Tarkio Christmas Celebration Saturday, December 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building (603 S. 3rd). This event includes activities for all ages.

Vendors will be set up selling their wares (call 660-744-4049 or 660-736-5254 to register for a free booth). The Tarkio Lions Club will be fixing up some delicious chili and hot dogs, free for the attendees. The Mule Barn Theatre Guild will lead the children in ornament making and the kids will also decorate Christmas pictures and cards for Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care residents. The big man himself – Santa Claus – will also be in attendance. Any letters to Santa your children wish to give him can be handed over and those letters will be printed in the Atchison County Mail. TJ Slemp will also have a Santa’s gift shop set up with gifts that children can purchase for $1 each for their family members. If you would like to donate a gift item, call TJ Slemp at 660-582-0829.

Get in the holiday spirit and bring your children down to the Tarkio Community Building December 3 and enjoy the Christmas festivities!