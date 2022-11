The Tarkio Nutrition Center will hold its Thanksgiving lunch Tuesday, November 15, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu will include turkey with all the fixings, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, pumpkin dessert, and a roll. The cost for those under 60 is $6 and $4 for those over 60. Carry-out meals will also available. Call the center at 660-736-5725 by 9:00 a.m. on November 15.