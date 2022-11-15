Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) hosted a Youth Professionalism Workshop for Atchison County juniors on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the TAC. Local business owners Paige Agnew (Paigstries) and Hallie Pyeatt (Midwest Chic Boutique) talked about the benefits of living in and running a business in a small town.

The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) hosted a Youth Professionalism Workshop at the Tarkio Activity Center Thursday, November 10, 2022. Juniors from the Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio high schools were in attendance.

The students learned how to interview (and how not to). Doug Garrison with Advanced Pork Systems was a guest speaker, as well as Community Hospital-Fairfax’s Ann Schlueter who talked about experiences with good and bad employees, and Michael Goins with Midwest Data Center who explained what you need to do to get promoted and what you don’t want to do or you’ll get fired.

The students were divided into groups and went to different stations where employees and owners of local businesses discussed different aspects of the job. Rochelle Henegan with Midwest Data Center discussed customer service etiquette. Madison Dick with the Rock Port Farmers Market discussed social media etiquette. Business owners Hallie Pyeatt with Midwest Chic Boutique and Paige Agnew with Paigstries talked about starting a business in Atchison County.

Following the sessions, Crystal Woodring with Northwest Missouri Living Center gave a presentation. Young Atchison County graduates who are now back living and/or working in the county also spoke. They included Christina Hall, Bella Hurst, Brady Minter, Dalton Jones, and Trevor Brown.

Lunch was provided before the students returned to school.