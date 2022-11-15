The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, November 3, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

At 9:00 a.m. Representative Allen Andrews presented Atchison-Holt Ambulance Director Gene Bradley and Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor framed, signed copies of the House bills they worked on and helped get passed. Representative Andrews thanked them for their dedication and time spent during the process. County staff and family were present for the recognition.

A pre-construction meeting for roads 404-405 was held at 10:00 a.m. Present for the meeting were Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring and landowners Ryan Ottmann representing TCB Inc. Britt Harmon; David Gebhards representing JRS Farms Inc; and Bill Smith representing the Gerster/McCartney Trust.

The location of the road to be pushed is between KK and J. It is a dirt road with high banks straight east of the Carpenter residence. Kamron stated that they would strip the topsoil from beside the road up into the field and push the poor dirt into the road and then build the road and ditch up so that it can be mowed. When finished they will return the topsoil to the side of the roads. Every hilltop will have a field entrance and the existing culverts in the valleys currently installed will be inspected for proper working conditions and if needed, the culvert will be extended out to accommodate a 3.1 slope for a safer roadway. Bill Smith asked about the timeline for the project and what would happen if it can’t be completed until after spring. Kamron stated that the project is expected to be completed by spring but if it isn’t they will stop work until the fall so as not to interfere with planting and growing.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood mentioned that the owners may want the road rocked once it is finished but even if it is left as dirt the new grade of the road and ditch should keep it maintainable. He explained the process for bringing a road into the CART program. Ryan and David were willing to share the expense of the rock and Bill said he would have to talk to Gerster/McCartney but didn’t think they would agree as they have better access from KK to the land.

The county will fix both the east/west and north/south road that comes to a T intersection as that is the only way to make it work for future travel.

Ryan Ottmann voiced the concern about the ends of the terraces being disrupted by the work. Kamron assured him that they would work with the landowners to make sure that didn’t happen.

Having nothing more to discuss, Bill and David excused themselves.

Ryan Ottmann had a question on the S curve by his house on Outer Road. Although they have cleared trees from the side of the road, it is still a blind curve and there have been several incidents. The county agreed to work with Ryan providing some materials to straighten the road. Presiding Commissioner Livengood asked Kamron to have some rough numbers for the budget next year. Ryan stated it’s about 1,000 feet. Presiding Commissioner Livengood commented that although he never drives through that part of the county, if the road is dangerous for anyone it should be fixed. They all agreed the road will be easier to maintain once it is finished. There is phone line running through there and possibly fiber and Ryan agreed to check into that before the work starts.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood brought up the road vacation issue on H Avenue. There are not 12 signatures available to vacate through normal procedure, so Attorney Ivan Schrader has provided an option though a different statute. He asked Ryan if a survey of the road was needed for a legal description. Ryan’s opinion was that if NRCS is involved, it was probably needed. After much discussion, Curt wondered if the county should transfer the easement on Golden Avenue to the levee district and said they would discuss it Attorney Schrader. Mr. Ottmann thanked the commission for their time and excused himself.

Supervisor Woodring stated that John Deere is having an open house on Friday in Kansas City. It is supposed to rain all day, so he is taking his department to the open house. There are a lot of things planned for the day. Darian will be going as well.

Woodring then addressed the upcoming bridge projects related to the grants and talked about engineering requirements. The consensus from the commissioners is that Kamron can pick the engineering company now. Kamron knows the timeline and steps for going forward.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.