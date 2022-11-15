The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, Kelly Herron and Kory Paris. Also present were Superintendent Brentlee Thomas, City Clerk Emily Schulte, Officer Derek Morriss, and Park Board members Jill Lager and Jennifer Geib. Mayor Thomas called the meeting to order.

Aldermen voted to approve the meeting agenda, and the minutes of meetings held September 21 and 27, 2022.

Park Board

Lager and Geib were present to discuss the 2023 Park Board budget. Due to the suspended work agreement between the park and city, the costs of hiring out for pool maintenance and mowing make submitting a balanced budget difficult. Schulte stated when the agreement was originally suspended over a year earlier, it was to be readdressed and the agreement either resumed or cancelled, however the topic typically ends up tabled.

The Park Board inquired if there was a potential to restart some of the agreement to assist with the rising costs maintaining the park ground and pool. It will also be asked if the school can assist with mowing and electrical costs associated with the ball fields and practice field, as those expenses have increased as well.

Additionally, the city pool is now 37 years old and past its life expectancy. A new pool, which would cost around $4,000,000, is obviously out of the question. ACCO has recommended the installation of a pool liner for the past several years, which could potentially extend the life of the pool 10 more years. They would also like to explore having the water lines videoed. There is at least one leak they know about, but they want to know if others exist and what the repair costs would be prior to executing the liner option.

Another item to be considered is that there is a potential of their septic system needing repair.

With all the additional costs, they wanted to seek advice from the council on how they would recommend they begin rectifying these issues and if there were any opportunities for collaboration with park and or pool maintenance. Everyone will submit ideas for reducing park costs and the topic will be readdressed next month.

Consent Agendas

The aldermen voted to approve the city financial statements, accounts payables, tax report, delinquent tax list, the City Clerk, Chief of Police, all board reports.

They also approved the utility financial statements, accounts payables, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Office Manager report and City Superintendent report.

AAI 2022-05: Tree Trimming

Action Agenda Item 2022-05 for tree trimming was presented. It was staff’s recommendation to go with Option 1: Revise ordinances to classify trees around power lines in the right of way as a nuisance to use ticketing and restitution as a tool for reimbursement for cutting and trimming. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve AAI 2022-05 Tree Trimming, Option 1.

Street Sweeper Purchase

It was requested to add an additional $10,000 to the street sweeper budget to pay for recommended upgrades. The aldermen voted unanimously to add an additional $10,000 to the budget to purchase a street sweeper.

2023 City General Budget & Wage Increases

Handouts were distributed for the general budget. Schulte asked for input from the board in reference to the police department’s budget. Wage increase recommendations for each employee, submitted by direct supervisors, were also submitted for approval to be implemented into the 2023 budgets. The 2023 employee wage increase recommendations were approved as presented.

Bill #1220: Transfer of Certain Real Property by Way of Trade

Bill # 1220 – Transfer of Certain Real Property by Way of Trade – was read two times and approved. Mayor Thomas declared Bill #1220, Ordinance #1220.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

New license plates were ordered for city trucks, which will now feature the city’s new logo. A request to install a charging station on Main Street was looked into. MoDOT does not allow them on their right-of ways. The deadline for city attorney submissions was changed to November 1. It is hoped to have a candidate selected by December 1.

Information for a Community Revitalization Grant was included with the packet for the board’s review. There is no new information in a search for a Deputy Clerk.

There is a potential project that the city is looking into for street sign replacement. There are several signs that are damaged or missing, and it is being considered to replace all street signs and move to a blue and white color scheme to replace the green and white. The city could then potentially sell the old signs to help offset some of the project costs. Before the project is explored much further, it was asked how the board felt about this project. All were in favor. More information will be presented when available.

Superintendent Brentlee Thomas

The tree trimmers will hopefully arrive in the next few weeks. Concrete patching has been taking place. A sewer backup issue resulting from restaurant grease of a previous establishment is being fought. Streetlights are still being replaced. They are still waiting on the street study from Olson. The I-29 lift station valves are still delayed as is the street sweeper.

Alderman Deatz asked for more information regarding a recent leak discovered. Thomas stated that though the leak isn’t that large, it has been leaking consistently for several years. Past employees searched for and never were able to pinpoint it. They were searching diligently to find it. Potentially they will need to shut it off and install a new line.

Alderman Paris also stated he ran the idea past Superintendent Thomas to shut down Fourth Street over the weekend to do some road work.

Police Department

Mayor Thomas would like to begin advertising for the Chief of Police job opening. Schulte inquired if the board had come up with changes they wanted to previously implement for the job description. No changes were submitted. The job will be posted in the next few days.

Officer Morriss reported recently attending a police conference and looking into the department’s certifications to be sure everything is still being done to remain in compliance. The previous chief didn’t have a list of tasks that could be found, so Morriss is attempting to figure it out. It was also reported that the nuisance tracker is being narrowed down.

Alderman Paris asked what was decided about tarps being an acceptable cover for nuisance vehicles. It was Morriss’ conclusion that stipulation was the previous chief’s interpretation of the ordinance, one that he does not share. He recommended the board wait until a new chief is hired.

Paris also asked if the resident on the south end of Main Street was going to have their lines covered up soon. With colder temperatures approaching The city does not want to risk their exposed lines freezing the city’s. Morriss stated the resident is actively working on it. He would also like to establish a 4-hour max on semis or vehicles of more than 22’ parking in town. The aldermen voted to research an ordinance restricting the amount of time a vehicle 22’ or longer can be parked in town.

Alderman Kelley Herron

Alderman Herron thanked Morriss for the department sticking with the nuisances. He also asked if the silver police car had GPS, and it does not. Herron believes they should either all have it, or none. It was also inquired if Officer Seiter’s GPS had ever been plugged back in after instruction to do so, but it didn’t appear to be.

Alderwoman Lisa Farmer

Alderwoman Farmer didn’t have anything except for an observation she made of a locally owned tow truck running the four-way stop while responding to a call recently.

Mayor Amy Thomas

Mayor Thomas asked who owned the sign at the four-way stop, as it is showing a great deal of age. It was believed to be owned by Ministerial Alliance, but the city will confirm.