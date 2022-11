The Rock Port Community Thanksgiving service will be held Sunday, November 20, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Rock Port. The service is sponsored by the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance.

The Tarkio/Westboro Community Thanksgiving service will be held Sunday, November 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Tarkio United Methodist Church. The service is sponsored by the Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance.