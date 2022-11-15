It’s Grimm’s Turkey Time! Donate a frozen turkey or ham to families in need this holiday season. They may be dropped off at Community Services, Inc., 322 Main Street in Tarkio, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday through November 20, 2022.

Community Services is also teaming up with Grimm’s Turkeys to give Tarkio and Westboro senior citizens a Thanksgiving they might not be able to afford. Items needed for the Thanksgiving meals include canned yams, sweet potatoes, gravy (packs or cans), canned green beans, stuffing mix, pudding or Jell-o mix, and fried onions. These donations can be taken to Community Services by November 17.