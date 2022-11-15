Charlie Litherbury catches a pass over the middle and takes it down to the three yard line.

Quarterback Blake Simmons hits Braden Graves on a quick out pattern.

Linkin Murry times it just right to prevent another North Andrew touchdown.

Running back Jarrett Spinnato scores his final touchdown as a Wolf against North Andrew.

Running back Braden Graves busts a big run up the middle and picks up a few extra yards with the assistance of Owen DeRosier, who gave a helping push.

Collin Hedlund comes off left defensive end for a sack against North Andrew.

The temperature was 19 degrees and the wind was out of the north to start the East Atchison Wolves’ district game against the North Andrew Cardinals on Friday, November 11, 2022. North Andrew, who was 11 and 0 on the season, would prove to be the toughest game of the season for the Wolves.

EA would keep it close through the first quarter, with each team only scoring once making it 8 to 6 as EA did not make a two-point conversion.

During the second quarter, North Andrew would start widening the gap as they would score three more times to EA’s one, making the score 32-14 at halftime.

East Atchison’s defense stayed tough as they only allowed the Cardinals to score two touchdowns in the second half, however the Wolves’ offense struggled to get any momentum. They would have some success moving the ball, but never reaching the end zone. The final score was EA 14, North Andrew 46.

The Wolves finished their season with a 9 and 2 record. Congratulations on a great season!